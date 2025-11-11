LINE

Bear Grylls cheers on China's wilderness survival contestants: 'keep fighting'

2025-11-11 15:20:55

(ECNS) -- British adventurer Bear Grylls has voiced support for participants in the "Qixingshan Wilderness Survival Challenge" in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, which has drawn wide online attention as contestants test their survival skills under extreme conditions.

Grylls on Monday commented under contestants' videos, writing "Brings back memories of my wild journeys! Keep fighting!"

(Photo/Screenshot from website)
(Photo/Screenshot from website)

According to organizers, the challenge entered its 33rd day on Monday, with 15 participants, comprising 14 men and one woman, still competing.

The second season of "Qixingshan Wilderness Survival Challenge" pushes contestants to their physical and mental limits in the raw natural environment, testing endurance, intelligence, and courage.

After 40 days in the wilderness, the contestant who lasts the longest among the final 10 participants will be crowned the champion and awarded 200,000 yuan (about $27,500) in prize money.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

