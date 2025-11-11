Shenzhou-20 return mission back on track after debris impact alert

(ECNS) -- The return mission for China's Shenzhou-20 crew is proceeding orderly, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Tuesday.

Emergency response measures were immediately activated after the return mission was postponed due to a suspected impact from tiny space debris.

A comprehensive simulation, testing, and safety assessment of the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was carried out to refine the crew's return plan, the CMSA said. All systems are conducting joint tests as required, and key product reviews and quality checks are underway. Meanwhile, the landing site is performing full-scale exercises for the crew's recovery.

The space station is operating normally and can support two orbiting crews, according to the agency. The Shenzhou-20 crew continues daily work and joint in-orbit experiments with the Shenzhou-21 astronauts.

