Guangzhou Customs seizes 68 cannabis seeds in inbound mail

(ECNS) -- China's Guangzhou Customs has seized 68 cannabis seeds sent through inbound mail channels, according to an announcement on its official WeChat account.

Officers discovered irregularities during X-ray screening of a parcel declared as a "men's cotton T-shirt." They found a white T-shirt wrapped around sealed bags and plastic tubes containing 68 cannabis seeds.

Authorities reminded the public that, according to Article 352 of China's Criminal Law, the illegal trading, transportation, carrying, or possession of activated seeds or seedlings of narcotic plants including poppy is a criminal offense. Those found in possession of large quantities may face up to three years in prison, criminal detention, public surveillance, and fines.

(By Gong Weiwei)