Over 3,000 people evacuated in Taiwan as typhoon approaches

2025-11-11 15:18:08

(ECNS) -- More than 3,000 people have been evacuated in Taiwan as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches the region, local media reported.

Typhoon Fung-wong, which has claimed six lives in the Philippines, is forecast to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Taiwan near Kaohsiung Port on Wednesday, bringing torrential rainfall, said local media outlets Economic Daily News and Liberty Times.

Guangfu town in Hualien, affected by Typhoon Ragasa, has evacuated all of its residents. Schools and offices in Hualien County and Yilan County were all closed on Tuesday, according to an official statement released by the local government.

The Central Meteorological Observatory of China said on Tuesday that heavy to torrential rains caused by Typhoon Fung-wong have hit eastern Taiwan Island since Monday.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

