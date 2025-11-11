From CIFTIS to CIIE: Old friends, new stories | WeVlog

The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) successfully concluded on Monday in east China's Shanghai. Among the bustling exhibition halls, the reporter once again met an old friend — Al-Hababi Rashad Ali Hussein, an exhibitor from Yemen, marking his fourth participation at the CIIE in China.

From the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing to the CIIE in Shanghai, Hussein said with a smile that each visit has deepened his connection with the vast Chinese market. “In general, who do business in China, they make money, because the market is huge,” he said.

This year’s CIIE not only brought together familiar faces like Hussein but also welcomed many first-time exhibitors. What attracts them is China’s vast market and its continuously improving business environment.

The expo, held from Nov. 5 to 10, recorded new highs in participation, exhibition space and transaction value all reaching new highs. CIIE 2025 attracted 4,108 companies from developed, developing and the least-developed countries, serving as a clear example of China's commitment to promoting inclusive globalization that benefits all. (Huang Fang, Zang He)