One Chinese national kidnapped in gunmen attack in Nigeria

(ECNS) -- A convoy carrying five Chinese citizens in Nigeria was attacked by gunmen, and one Chinese national was kidnapped, Chinese media outlet BJNEWS reported Sunday, citing information from the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos.

The Consulate General said gunfire occurred at the scene of the incident. Efforts to rescue the kidnapped Chinese are ongoing, and four other Chinese citizens involved have been confirmed in stable physical condition.

The Consulate General also released a statement on its official WeChat account Saturday, calling on Chinese nationals in Nigeria to strengthen safety precautions.

"The security situation in Nigeria has remained unstable recently, with frequent incidents such as theft, robbery, and kidnapping, resulting in a generally high security risk," it said, adding that Chinese enterprises and citizens in Nigeria must highly prioritize their personal safety and take measures to prevent various risks.

(By Zhang Dongfang)