China warns Philippines: Seeking external backing 'doomed to fail'

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea from Friday to Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Tian Junli, the command's spokesperson, said on Sunday the Philippines has frequently colluded with countries outside of the region to organize so-called "joint patrols," spreading illegal claims in the South China Sea and undermining peace and stability in the region.

Tian warned that China sternly demands the Philippines stop its provocations and avoid further escalating tensions in the South China Sea, stressing that any attempt to seek support from external forces or to disrupt stability is "doomed to fail."

Tian said the Southern Theater Command troops remain on high alert to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.