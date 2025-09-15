LINE

CIIE Stories | Portuguese enterprises knock on door of opportunities at CIIE

2025-09-15

For many Portuguese companies, China is a distant land. Separated by thousands of miles, fully grasping the allure of the Chinese market is no easy task. The CIIE provides an opportunity for companies worldwide to understand how the Chinese market operates and to discover new consumer trends.

Today, many Portuguese companies view the CIIE as the preferred gateway and a wise choice for entering the Chinese market. Whether in high-tech sectors or in consumer industries such as home decor, dining, and fashion, Portuguese companies are continuously seizing opportunities through the CIIE.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" to hear firsthand experiences from Luís Costa, Economic and Trade Counsellor of Portugal in Shanghai, and Li Jie, Director of Perfection Company (Portugal) Limited.

