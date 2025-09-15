China, Thailand to hold joint air force training exercise

(ECNS) -- A joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces will be held in mid and late September in Thailand, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will send multiple types of aircraft and ground air defense forces to participate in the exercise, the ministry said.

The joint training is conducive to enhancing the technical and tactical capabilities of the participating troops and deepening mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries, it added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)