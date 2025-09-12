LINE

From natural wonders to cultural landmarks — Unravel the stories of millennia-old Huaihua

Huaihua in Hunan Province offers a double delight of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The Shanbei Terraces, cool and fragrant with ripening rice; Jingping Ancient Village, bearing a thousand years of history; Anjiang Agricultural School, where the legend of hybrid rice was born; and the Site of Acceptance of the Japanese Surrender, preserving the memory of peace…

Join our special presenter Zhuo Bingyue (Pinnapa Chokhiew) as she explores the city on foot, uncovering its hidden charm. Follow this episode of “Explore Fudi Huaihua” and immerse yourself in the blend of landscape and culture that defines Huaihua.

