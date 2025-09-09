Renmin University party chief engages students on social media

(ECNS) — Zhang Donggang, Party secretary of Renmin University of China, has launched an account on Xiaohongshu (Red Note), a popular lifestyle and social platform, drawing attention for using it to engage with students and respond quickly to their concerns.

The account, named "Ren Da Gang Zi," was confirmed by RUC's official WeChat account "RUC Xiaolanghua" on Sept. 7. By Tuesday noon, the account had gained more than 61,000 followers.

Comments left by students and alumni on Zhang's posts have drawn quick responses from university departments. On Monday morning, a student complained about a loud mechanical noise from a library escalator. Within an hour, Zhu Yan, head of the university's General Support Department, and Zhang Bin, director of the library, said repairs were underway.

In another case, a student reported that the university's virtual private network was too slow for online learning. The next morning, Wang Fuyin, Party secretary of the university's Tongzhou campus and director of its Information Technology Center, promised technical upgrades.

According to Chinese media outlet The Paper, Zhang not only set up the Xiaohongshu account himself but also encouraged other department heads to join online conversations, saying the initiative aimed to "put students first, improve governance efficiency, and foster empathy and shared responsibility."

Zhang himself has responded to student requests. When asked about early shuttle bus cutoffs, he wrote, "We will study this immediately and make improvements." After students requested more fresh fruit in campus cafeterias, fruit counters were added the next day.

Observers say the move reflects a new approach to student-centered governance. The Paper noted that while university leaders occasionally use social media to stay informed, it is rare for them to openly reveal their identities and directly interact. Zhang's timely responses and down-to-earth style have won widespread support among students.

Born in 1965, Zhang holds a Ph.D. in economics and is a professor specializing in modern Chinese economic history and comparative development. He previously served as director-general of several departments at the Ministry of Education before being appointed RUC Party secretary in 2021.

(By Evelyn)