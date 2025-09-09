China to hold burial ceremony for remains of martyrs returned from ROK

(ECNS) — The remains of the 12th repatriation of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who died in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950–1953) will be laid to rest in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept.13, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced Monday.

A high-level Chinese delegation, along with an honor guard unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, will depart for the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Sept. 10 aboard a Y-20 transport aircraft to conduct the handover.

On Sept. 11, a coffin-sealing ceremony and the signing of the handover documents will be held at a temporary storage site in Incheon, ROK. On the morning of Sept. 12, a solemn ceremony will be held on the apron of Incheon International Airport, where the ROK will transfer the remains of CPV martyrs to the Chinese delegation. Chinese representatives and staff of the Chinese Embassy in the ROK will also pay tribute.

The remains will then be escorted back to China, with a repatriation ceremony scheduled at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The burial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Martyrs' Cemetery of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in Shenyang. Attendees will include officials from the Central Communist Party of China and governmental authorities, military organs, veterans of the war, family members of the martyrs, service members, and representatives from various sectors of society.

(By Evelyn)