Xiaomi dismisses head of marketing for serious violations

(ECNS) — Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has dismissed Wang Teng, general manager of its China Marketing Department, for serious violations of company rules, including leaking confidential information and engaging in activities that involved conflicts of interest, according to a report by The Paper.

The decision was made in accordance with the Xiaomi Employee Disciplinary Regulations and the Code of Integrity and Compliance, an internal company notice said. Xiaomi emphasized that it maintains a "zero-tolerance, full-coverage and no-exception" policy toward misconduct, adding that the move aims to uphold corporate discipline and protect the company's long-term development.

The company urged its China region managers to learn from the case, remain cautious, and strictly adhere to institutional red lines.

Wang responded late Monday on social media platform Weibo, expressing remorse. "I feel ashamed and apologize. I made mistakes in the past and accept the consequences. I am grateful to Chairman Lei Jun and company leaders for years of trust and support, and it is difficult to leave," he wrote, adding that he would continue to support Xiaomi and its Redmi brand.

Wang had been serving concurrently as General Manager of the Redmi brand, according to his verified Weibo profile. The verification was removed shortly after the announcement.

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has grown into one of the world's leading smartphone makers, with its Redmi brand focused on the mass consumer market.

(By Evelyn)