China's first comprehensive bonded zone focused on new quality productive forces passes inspection

2025-09-09

(ECNS) -- Beijing E-Town Comprehensive Bonded Zone (CBZ), China's first CBZ centered on new quality productive forces, passed national inspection on Monday.

The CBZ has developed 100,000 square meters of high-standard industrial space within its planned area of 0.61 square kilometers since its construction in 2024, according to Beijing Customs. It has established a "4+N" industrial ecosystem, focusing on next-generation information technology, new energy vehicles, biopharmaceuticals, and high-end equipment manufacturing, while actively fostering bonded service trade sectors such as one-stop industrial supply platforms to support high-end, precision, and cutting-edge industries.

Currently, more than 80 companies have expressed intentions to enter the zone, with 30 projects confirmed to sign and land after the inspection, covering various "bonded+" service fields, including bonded logistics, supply chain management, and cross-border e-commerce for consumer goods, said Wang Yan, head of Beijing E-town customs.

Looking ahead, Li Quan, deputy director of the Administrative Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), said the CBZ will strive to become a core hub for cultivating new quality productive forces by relying on innovative applications such as smart supervision, digital twin technology, and green microgrids.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

