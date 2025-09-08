The beauty of intangible cultural heritage bridges SCO friendship

Recently, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 concluded successfully in Tianjin. During the event, China News Network exclusively interviewed Hua Yunpeng, Deputy Dean of the Graduate School of Translation and Interpretation at Tianjin Foreign Studies University and an intangible cultural heritage (ICH) interpreter for the SCO Summit 2025. While presenting ICH projects to foreign leaders, Hua skillfully combined Chinese wisdom with cultural depth. From storytelling that brought Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures to life, to tea art interpretations intertwined with Silk Road legends, his approach highlighted cultural diversity in a subtle yet profound manner.

Hua also emphasized that universities and research institutes play a crucial role in supporting cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people ties through academic interpretation, innovative transformation, and the development of international platforms. (Chen Tianhao, Huang Fang, Lin Mengnan)