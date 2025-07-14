JJ Lin reveals heart condition during final concert of world tour

(ECNS) -- Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin revealed on Sunday evening that he was diagnosed with a heart condition in April 2024, a disclosure that moved fans and drew widespread attention online.

Speaking at the final stop of his "JJ20 FINAL LAP" world tour at Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, Lin revealed he has been living with a heart condition since April last year and now relies on daily medication.

"The diagnosis came as a shock," he told fans. "I never imagined something like this would happen to me. In that moment, I felt the hourglass of life speeding up. The question, ‘How much longer can I sing?' suddenly became very real."

Despite the health setback, Lin expressed his commitment to his musical career. "Even if my heartbeat falls out of rhythm, I will still give it my all," he added.

The 43-year-old singer expressed heartfelt gratitude to his global fan base, many of whom traveled great distances to attend his shows.

"Over 100 concerts—fans from all over the world came to support us," Lin said. "I believe in my own efforts and in the hard work of my team. What we present must live up to your expectations." Acknowledging that criticism is inevitable, he added that he chooses to face it with a smile.

Born in 1981 in Singapore, Lin, whose ancestral home is in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, made his official debut in April 2003 with the album Music Voyager. Over the past two decades, he has gained recognition for numerous classic hits, including Jiangnan and A Thousand Years Later.

According to organizers, the Beijing leg included nine performances and marked the grand finale of the global "JJ20" tour, commemorating Lin's two decades in music.

Following Lin's announcement, his management agency said in a statement, "Thank you for your concern. JJ Lin has been undergoing regular medical check-ups. After the conclusion of the tour, more rest time will be arranged to allow him to complete his remaining work and focus on recovery."

(By Evelyn)