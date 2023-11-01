LINE

China sees more entrepreneurship opportunities than ever: overseas Chinese entrepreneur

(ECNS) -- "In the next 20 years, the opportunities for entrepreneurship in China are expected to be greater and more abundant than ever before. And with more robust and comprehensive infrastructure, the possibilities for success are limitless," said Xie Guomin, President of China Overseas Chinese Investment Enterprise Association on Tuesday.

Xie, who is also the Senior Chairman of Thai Chia Tai Group, made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the third overseas Chinese Industrial and Commercial Congress in Beijing.

In 1979, he took the lead in investing and establishing the Chia Tai Conti, becoming the first foreign enterprise to invest in China after the initiation of reform and opening-up.

“Overseas Chinese possess rich international perspectives and cross-cultural experiences, offering unique advantages in assisting Chinese enterprises in their overseas expansions, managing multinational businesses, and promoting the internationalization of Chinese brands,” he said.

“On the one hand, it's important to attract the world's advanced high-tech enterprises to China, facilitating the upgrade of China's industrial and manufacturing sectors to produce products with the highest quality, lowest cost, and strongest competitiveness,” he said.

“On the other hand, we seek to expand China's mature industries overseas, such as electric vehicles and clean energy, and collaborate with globally renowned entrepreneurs to develop worldwide,” he added.

Xie Guomin expressed that the opportunities for China's economic development are unparalleled. He encouraged the vast number of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs to seize these precious opportunities and contribute to the high-quality and sustainable development of the Chinese economy.

