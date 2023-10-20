LINE

3.19 million 5G base stations built across China

(ECNS) -- A total of 3.189 million 5G base stations had been built across China by the end of September, and the gigabit broadband users had reached 145 million, said Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday.

The application of 5G has been integrated into 67 major categories of the national economy, Zhao said at a press conference. 

There are more than 7,000 "5G plus industrial Internet" projects nationwide, with the total number of mobile terminals of Internet of Things reaching 2.22 billion, he added.

 

