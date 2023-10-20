417 cross-border telecom fraud suspects repatriated to China from the Philippines

(ECNS) -- A batch of 36 cross-border telecommunications fraud suspects were repatriated to China from the Philippines recently, with the total number amounting to 417, under joint efforts of Chinese and Philippine police.

Since March, the two sides began to carry out crackdowns in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga Province and Pasay City in Manila, the Philippines, arresting more than 1,000 suspects from different countries.

A batch of 36 cross-border telecommunications fraud suspects were repatriated to China from the Philippines recently. (Photo/Screenshot on CCTV)

From June to July this year, Philippine police handed over 306 Chinese suspects to Jiangsu Public Security in four batches, while from September to October, 111 Chinese suspects were handed over to Guangxi Public Security in two batches.

Seven fugitives were among the 417 arrested suspects.

China's public security authorities said they would maintain a high-pressure crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud, strengthen international law enforcement cooperation, and effectively safeguard public property and interests.