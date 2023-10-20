China's special envoy talks to Russian, Qatari diplomats in Doha to promote ceasefire

China is seeking to promote the de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and resume peace talks and a ceasefire, according to the special envoy for the Chinese government on the Middle East issue Zhai Jun when respectively talking with his Russian and Qatari counterparts on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.

China is saddened by the number of civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis and opposed all actions that harm civilians, or any practices that violate international law, Zhai expressed China's position to the Russian and Qatari sides.

The fundamental reason for the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been guaranteed, Zhai told Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Deputy FM and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, in a meeting to exchange views on the conflict's current situation.

Zhai said in the meeting that China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue. "China is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to cool down the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and play a positive role in promoting a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue," said Zhai.

Zhai also exchanged views with Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi in Doha on Thursday, saying Qatar wields significant influence over the Palestinian issue and China is willing to maintain talks and coordination with Qatar to play a constructive role in easing the current tense situation.

Bogdanov and Khulaifi told Zhai that Russia and Qatar are willing to enhance communications over the conflict. Bogdanov said Russia is willing to work with China to promote ceasefire and create condition to bring the Palestinian issue back on track. Zhai and Bogdanov also exchanged views on the Syrian issue. Khulaifi said Qatar was actively engaging in diplomatic mediation and valued China's role and influence in seeking a just and equitable resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Aiming to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilians, ease the situation and promote peace talks, Zhai has traveled to countries in the Middle East to further strengthen coordination with all parties.