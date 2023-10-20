LINE

Direct air route connects China's Dalian, Russia's Vladivostok

A weekly direct passenger flight route was launched Thursday between Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Vladivostok in Russia. 　

The route is operated by Hainan Airlines every Thursday. It is expected to strengthen economic cooperation, promote tourism and enhance the friendship between the two cities, according to the Dalian International Airport. 　

Since this year, Dalian International Airport has been actively restoring international flight routes, with 12 overseas routes now operational, serviced by 11 airlines, totaling 100 weekly flights. 　

In the future, the airport plans to open more regular flight routes from Dalian to other cities in the Russian Far East region. 　

