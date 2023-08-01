11 dead, 27 missing amid rain-triggered flood in Beijing

(ECNS) -- Eleven people were dead and 27 missing in flood caused by heavy and constant rains in Beijing as of 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the local government.

Among the deaths, two were local officials who died during rescue operations. The identities of other deceased individuals are pending further verification, local authorities said.

Among the missing, four are members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team who were conducting rescue operations in Baicaowa village in Fangshan.

Typhoon Doksuri has brought continuous heavy rainfall to Beijing since Saturday. The western, southwestern, and southern regions have been hit by torrential downpours. As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the city's average rainfall had reached 257.9 millimeters.