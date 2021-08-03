LINE

Comicomment: What is the U.S. trying to cover up?

2021-08-03
Special: Commentary
(ECNS) -- If the COVID-19 pandemic is the fire the world is trying to extinguish, the actions the U.S. has taken are like throwing wet firewood into the fire, creating a billowing cloud of smoke obscuring the truth. It throws dirty water and covers up the truth by resorting to "politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing."

While the world unites in the pandemic fight, the U.S. is suppressing the scientific spirit, ordering intelligence agencies to report on origin tracing in 90 days, and pressing the WHO to conduct second phase study into the origin of the coronavirus in China.

They are spreading a political virus. 

In the end, the billowing smoke will blow over and the conspiracy revealed. (John Lee)

 

