Beijing buses to support QR-based fare services

(ECNS) -- Commuters in Beijing will be able to pay bus fares by scanning QR codes at the end of the year, according to the city’s rail transit authorities.

The app Yitongxing, offered by Beijing Ruubypay Science and Technology, allows users to board buses inside the city as well as buses destined for the city’s urban areas.

Beijing piloted mobile payment options on its metro lines in 2017. The Yitongxing app has attracted approximately 11 million registered users, according to a Xinhua report in January.

Beijing’s metro stations also support ticket purchases via various tech-savvy methods, including social media app WeChat and digital payment app AliPay.

Plans are also afoot to expand face recognition-based metro services. Testing of these is underway.

It is the summer travel peak and passengers made a whopping 13.75 million trips by metro on July 12, a record for the capital city. The Xizhimen, Songjiazhuang, and Xierqi subway stations were the busiest, with daily rides reaching 370,000, 360,000 and 320,000 per day.