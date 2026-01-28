China has no Nipah virus cases but is ready to prevent it: disease control bureau

China's disease control bureau has confirmed that no cases of Nipah virus have been detected in the country as of Tuesday but said it is ready to prevent and control the virus if it enters China.

Following a recent outbreak in West Bengal, India, China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDPA) under the National Health Commission conducted a comprehensive risk assessment, concluding that the immediate impact on the country remains low due to the geographical distance and the nature of the virus.

While the threat level is currently minimal, China has spent years building a robust defense system against the pathogen, which was first identified globally in 1998. Since 2021, the nation has operated under a specialized set of technical guidelines for Nipah virus prevention and control. These protocols standardize every aspect of the public health response, including monitoring, reporting, laboratory testing, clinical diagnosis and disinfection procedures.

China has developed its own independent nucleic acid testing methods and maintains a strategic reserve of domestically produced emergency diagnostic kits. Currently, local centers for disease control across the country are fully equipped with laboratory capacity to detect and confirm the virus swiftly, ensuring that any potential imported case is identified without delay.

The Nipah virus is primarily carried by fruit bats and spreads to humans through direct contact with infected animals, contaminated food, or exposure to the bodily fluids of an infected person.

Medical experts note that while the virus can cause severe respiratory and neurological symptoms with a high fatality rate, it does not survive well in the environment outside of a host. This significantly limits the risk of infection for the general public during daily activities.

The NDPA is currently focusing on public education to ensure travelers to affected regions remain vigilant by maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding contact with livestock or bats.