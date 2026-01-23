Artificial reefs part of successful marine conservation efforts in Guangdong

Guangdong province has set up dozens of traditional artificial reef-type marine ranches as part of efforts to protect fishery resources over the past five years, according to an official of local agricultural and rural affairs authorities.

Luo Yixin, a senior inspector at the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said the initiative was a "core component of marine ecological conservation". Guangdong, one of China's economic powerhouses, now has 13 such marine ranches, covering more than 1,000 square kilometers.

"Artificial reefs create suitable habitats, promote the proliferation of forage organisms, and optimize spaces for fish activity and reproduction," Luo said during a press conference on Guangdong's protection of marine resources over the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25) on Tuesday.

Monitoring and evaluation indicate that after reef deployment, the productivity of the reef areas has significantly increased, with plankton density rising by one to nine times and the diversity index increasing by 7 percent to 54 percent, according to Luo.

"These developments have led to significant income growth for fishermen and enhanced fishery efficiency," he said.

Citing related surveys, Luo said artificial reef-type marine ranches have effectively improved the water quality of nearby sea areas and enhanced the ecological functions of the waters, resulting in clear ecological benefits.

"The proportion of high-quality fish in the catches from these marine ranches has noticeably increased," Luo said. "The initiative has also boosted the development of recreational fisheries and related industries."