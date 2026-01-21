Chinese-style living gains popularity among overseas social media users

(ECNS) -- "Tomorrow you're turning Chinese", went viral on TikTok, said by a Chinese American girl named Sherry. The video, which has already gained over 2.4 million views and 445,800 likes, has helped spark a wide acceptance of Chinese lifestyles in the comments by international audiences.

"I love hotpot. I love drinking hot water. I love wearing my house slippers. It's my time to shine," one TikTok user named Danielle said on Sherry's video, and has gained over 7,000 likes.

Another TikTok user named "softely__slowly" said "I've been Chinese for a week and now I crave congee for breakfast" as he shared his congee recipe too.

Soon after, users from many countries began posting videos of themselves adopting what they call a "Chinese-style living," including drinking hot water, simmering soups, cooking congee, and embracing these habits as symbols of "Eastern wisdom."

One American meme went particularly viral recently where users say "You met me at a very Chinese time of my life", meaning that someone came into their life when they were really embracing some of the Chinese ways of living from above.

It's important to note that the phrase "turning Chinese" does not imply a change of nationality. Rather, it reflects a growing online trend in which overseas users proudly showcase elements of Chinese daily life. Some have interestingly launched livestream challenges to see "whose daily routine is the most Chinese."

An American woman shared that regularly drinking hot water and ginger tea eased stomach problems she had suffered from for years. Some foreign vloggers have taken up Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese fitness routine, describing it as an effective method for building strength and improving overall well-being.

Travel experiences are also reshaping perceptions of Chinese lifestyle. Some foreign commentators said China's new 144-hour visa-free transit policy helped overturn their long-held stereotypes about the country. Beyond tai chi and calligraphy, they discovered a country defined by smart vehicles, smart kitchen appliances, seamless digital payments, and an abundance of practical wisdom embedded in all sorts of everyday life. This shift highlights a growing international curiosity about China and the Chinese way of life.

For years, the notion that "the foreign moon shines brighter" shaped attitudes in some Chinese people, leading them to overlook the value of their own cultural traditions. Today, the overseas enthusiasm for Chinese-style living offers a mirror image: it draws attention to elements of traditional Chinese culture that may have been taken for granted at home, yet possess broad, universal appeal.

This development also contrasts sharply with long-standing dynamics in Western public discourse, where distorted and negative portrayals of China have often been reinforced in the media and wrongful stereotypes. As more people come to China, these stereotypes are quickly changing. Yet, even as China's development becomes increasingly difficult to deny, some media outlets continue to criticize Chinese society and lifestyles. Against this backdrop, the popularity of Chinese daily life content represents a new communication pathway on social media so people can see the true China.

By focusing on ordinary routines rather than abstract and pointless debates, these short videos bypass ideological confrontation and allow Chinese culture to achieve a kind of "soft landing" overseas.

As one American commenter put it, "We think being Chinese is cool and healthy." Grounded in lived experience, this form of exchange is quietly reshaping global perceptions of China and building a more nuanced understanding through the universal language of everyday life.

