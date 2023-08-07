Hebei begins post-flood safety measures

Residents evacuated from the flood in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, are asked not to return home without authorization as there are still risks for secondary disaster, local authorities said.

Water is receding after the homes of tens of thousands of people have been damaged by flooding since July 31, after Typhoon Doksuri brought a big rainstorm that swept across North China last week. However, during the recovery process, there is still danger of collapsing and contagion so residents should still remain cautions, according to a notice released by the publicity department of Zhuozhou on Sunday.

Residents are asked to stay away from rivers to avoid a fall or injury. To accelerate road clearing, disinfection and restoration of water and power supply infrastructure, private cars are asked not to park at major transport junctions and obey the guidance of on-site workers. Residents are also suggested to reduce the frequency of outings to save time and to spare channels for after-flood recovery, it said.

"In flooded areas, we will spare no effort to carry out silt removal, environmental disinfection and vector control for disease prevention. We kindly remind all citizens to pay attention to environmental hygiene and food safety, and take precautions against infectious diseases. To ensure personal safety, we urge all citizens to stay away from waterlogged areas, dilapidated buildings, and all types of power and gas facilities," the notice said.

The Hebei provincial government released measures to help prevent the spread of animal diseases after the flood. These measures include salvaging and transporting dead animals for harmless disposal, and monitoring high-risk areas to prevent diseases like African swine fever, avian influenza and anthrax. Other steps include enhancing the disinfection of slaughter and processing facilities and farms or trade markets that house livestock and poultry.

Hebei will carry out emergency monitoring of animal disease pathogenology from Aug 3 to 10. As of Saturday, all 1,786 samples have tested negative, according to the provincial agriculture and rural affairs department.