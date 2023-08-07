Visa issuance, renewals made easier

China will facilitate the issuance of port visas and multiple renewals for foreign businessmen, according to the Ministry of Public Security and National Immigration Administration.

Foreigners coming to China for business negotiations, trade exchanges, installation and maintenance, participation in exhibitions, investment and entrepreneurship, who have no time to apply for visas to China outside the country, can apply for port visas to enter the country with an invitation letter and certification materials from the company.

Those who need to leave and return to China multiple times due to business reasons can apply for replacement with a valid business visa for multiple entry within three years after arriving in China.

Jia Tongbin, deputy director of the Department of Foreigners Management, National Immigration Administration, said these measures will promote cross-border business personnel exchanges, facilitate foreign executives, businesspeople and other personnel to carry out trade cooperation, and visit and negotiate business activities in China.

In addition, according to the current regulations, when applying for residence permits in China, foreigners should submit their passports to the exit and entry administration departments for review, and the document will be returned to them when receiving the residence permits.

The new measure will allow foreigners to keep their original passport after verification while applying for residence permits, so that they can handle relevant matters with their passports during the period.

This measure focuses on permanent foreigners who work, study and carry out scientific research, investment, innovation and entrepreneurship in China, as well as visit relatives. They can carry out social affairs such as travel, accommodation, taxation and banking with their passports during the period of applying for residence permits. The move is expected to benefit at least 700,000 people a year, helping create a more efficient and convenient business environment, Jia said.