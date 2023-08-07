Air Wi-Fi available throughout entire flight: China Easter Airline

(ECNS) -- China Eastern Airlines announced that Wi-Fi service has become available for passengers throughout the entire flight, including when the aircraft is flying at an altitude of 3,000 meters or below. This breakthrough makes it the first domestic airline to provide such services.

Previously, the in-flight connectivity system on airplanes could only be activated when the aircraft reached an altitude of 3,000 meters or higher due to technology limitations. However, during about 15-mintues flight below 3,000 meters, when aircraft is in the takeoff and landing stages, passengers generally have a higher demand for internet access, China Eastern Airlines said.

On July 28, the company successfully conducted the first test flight with Wi-Fi service from takeoff to landing. As of Friday, it has upgraded the Wi-Fi connectivity system for 21 wide-body aircraft.

In the future, the company will enhance service quality, allowing more passengers to enjoy uninterrupted in-flight Wi-Fi services, China Eastern Airlines said.