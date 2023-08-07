LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

3 Chinese officials die in battling flood in NE China's Shulan

2023-08-07 14:02:11Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Three officials, including a deputy mayor of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, have been confirmed dead in fighting flood in the city, according to the local flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Deputy mayor Luo Xudong, together with the political commissar of the local People's Armed Forces department Zhou Kunxun and a senior engineer named Ni Feng, rushed to the frontline to oversee flood control on Thursday night. Their bodies were found on Monday.

Zhang Zhizhao, an official from the Shulan Municipal People's government office, remains missing. The search for him is still underway.

A total of 14 people had been killed as of 10 p.m. on Sunday amid the torrential that rain hit Shulan, local authorities said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]