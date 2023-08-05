LINE

Special bullet train for Asian Games starts trial run in E China

2023-08-05

The intelligent bullet train, specially designed for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games,　started　its trial operation　on Friday in Hangzhou,　east China's　Zhejiang Province.

Mascots of the Hangzhou Asian Games　also showed up in the carriage. Mascot performers welcomed guests, attracting the attention of passengers. 　

Wi-Fi and 5G network coverage will be offered on the train, and some carriages will have intelligent interactive terminals that will provide travel information for passengers.The train also features other intelligent facilities that can provide convenience to passengers with special needs, such as barrier-free carriages with barrier-free toilets　and signs with Braille. 　

The train will provide intercity transportation between Hangzhou, the main host city of the games, and the five co-host cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing and Huzhou in Zhejiang. 　

