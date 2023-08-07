China, Indonesia release achievements under 'Two Countries, Twin Parks' cooperation

(ECNS) -- China and Indonesia released high-quality development achievements under "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project at the ASEAN China (Fujian) Cooperation Forum on Trade and Investment held in Fuzhou City, capital of Fujian Province, on Sunday.

Contracts of nine major projects were signed, with a total investment of about 30 billion yuan (about $4.2 billion). Another 28 projects commenced or were put into production on the same day.

Among the 28 projects, 12 major ones started construction on Sunday, with three involving investment in Indonesia, which are cross-border e-commerce industrial park projects, new energy material processing and breeding industry projects. Another 16 projects were put into production, including the breeding base and oceanic product processing in Indonesia.

Fuzhou has sent two trade delegations to ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines in the first half of 2023, with 41 contracts of major projects reached during six matchmaking meetings for economic and trade exchanges.

Three public service platforms of "Two Countries, Twin Parks" were also unveiled on Sunday, which will provide market-oriented and professional service support for enterprises, namely, investment promotion center under China-Indonesia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" cooperation, China-Indonesia cross-border RMB service centers of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China.