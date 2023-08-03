LINE

China customizes financial support for small, medium, micro-sized enterprises

2023-08-03

China will provide customized, diversified financial support for medium, small and micro-sized enterprises on key industrial chains of the manufacturing sector, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, said on Wednesday.

Banks are encouraged to focus on satisfying the enterprises' financing needs related to production and operation, digital transformation, technological transformation, equipment renewal, and international market expansion, the PBOC said in a circular, which was jointly released by five authorities, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

