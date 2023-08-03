China rejects 'forced labor' allegations from U.S.

Allegations of "forced labor" in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region are entirely groundless and necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The commerce official's comments came after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the addition of two Chinese firms to the "entity list" of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" on Tuesday.

China noted the action lacks factual basis, transparency, and is a clear example of economic coercion. The U.S. is fabricating and amplifying baseless accusations, imposing sanctions on Chinese companies under the pretext of "human rights," while engaging in unilateral bullying that disrupts Xinjiang's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson said.

Emphasizing the need for the U.S. to promptly halt its misguided actions, the spokesperson said the Chinese government vehemently condemns and unequivocally opposes this course of action.