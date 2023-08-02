LINE

Clean work underway in flood-hit areas of Beijing

2023-08-02

Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, roads were waterlogged after heavy rainstorms in Mentougou District of Beijing on Tuesday. 　

The roads were mostly blocked by mud and gravel blocks. Heavy flood has also cut the supply of water and electricity in Shuiyuzui Village, Mentougou District. 　

Rescue workers were spotted sweating for hours, cleaning streets and removing debris in the flood-hit Mentougou District, heavily affected by rainstorms in Beijing. 　

Traffic on previously affected road sections in Mentougou District was gradually restored as of Tuesday afternoon. 　

