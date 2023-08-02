Rescue work speeds up in Hebei after floods

Rescue teams arrived in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, on Tuesday to extract hundreds of people trapped in houses by floodwaters after days of downpours brought by Typhoon Doksuri.

Many local residents were trapped and in urgent need of rescue. The water was deep and the first floors of residential buildings were inundated, according to Chai Long, a local resident.

According to data from the local government, about 134,000 residents of Zhuozhou had been affected by flooding as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. More than 120,000 residents in flood-prone places have been relocated to safe areas as of Tuesday afternoon.