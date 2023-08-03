China voices disapproval of latest round of U.S. arms sales

China expressed its displeasure over the United States' providing military aid to Taiwan on Wednesday, urging Washington to stop enhancing military contact with the island or arming it under any pretext.

The White House announced a $345 million military aid package to the island on Friday, which is to be delivered under a Presidential Drawdown Authority for the first time. The PDA expedites security assistance.

China has lodged its disapproval with the U.S. side over the military sale, which violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said in an online statement.

The move seriously undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, and harms China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated the Taiwan question is the very core of China's interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in the China-U.S. relationship.

China urges the U.S. to stop taking actions that could heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop conniving at and supporting separatists' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by force, the spokesperson said, adding no one should underestimate the determination, resolve and capability of the Chinese people in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.