PLA sends out helicopters as Beijing is battered by rainstorm

Four helicopters headed for areas seriously affected by the rainstorm in Mentougou district of Beijing on 5 am Tuesday, ready to make airdrops of food and other emergency supplies for residents trapped in trains, China Central Television reported.

Because of the heavy rain on Monday, three trains were trapped during their trips and several roads were blocked in Beijing. The People's Liberation Army Ground Force sent 26 soldiers on helicopters for disaster rescue. If weather permits, they will airdrop 1,900 shares of food, 900 raincoats and 700 blankets.

Liu Dong, an officer from the army, told CCTV that medical equipment such as stretchers and oxygen suppliers are also prepared, so that people injured can be transferred to a hospital on time.

The food includes instant noodles, ham sausage, bread and mineral water.

The Beijing flood control office forecasts that several districts of the capital city such as Fangshan, Mentougou and Yanqing will still experience downpours on Tuesday. All 12 districts will still be at red alert for rainstorms. China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Residents are suggested to not go out unless absolutely necessary. Companies, except for those maintaining urban operation and people's livelihood, are suggested to not ask employees to come to the office.

By 8 pm Monday, Beijing has transferred 52,384 people affected by flood and solved the problem of water logging for 46 roads. Two of the 14 geological disasters, like landslides, have been dealt with, according to the office.

All attractions and rural homestays have been closed. Residents are suggested to pay attention to the alert information and weather forecast and stay away from rivers.