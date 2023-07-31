Yellow warning issued as more storms expected

The China Meteorological Administration on Monday issued a yellow warning, the third-highest of the four-tier warning system, for severe weather.

Weather forecasts say that from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, some parts of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, the provinces of Heilongjiang, Hebei and Sichuan, and Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing will experience severe thunderstorms with strong winds and hailstorms.

Additionally, there will be heavy rainfall of between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour in most parts of China.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and proceed with caution when encountering waterlogged roads. Traffic management departments nationwide will implement traffic control measures and provide guidance on routes affected by heavy rainfall.

It is recommended that individuals minimize or suspend activities in open areas.