Four people were killed in a landslide in Chungou village of Xianfeng county, Hubei province, local authorities reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The landslide occurred at around 11:18 am on Tuesday and buried three people in two residential houses. Another villager from a nearby area who was passing through was also submerged.

Disaster relief workers, firefighters and medical personnel promptly arrived at the site for rescue, and their efforts are ongoing.