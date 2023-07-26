Beijing tops the nation in recruitment salary for H1 2023: Report

Beijing's average recruitment monthly salary tops the nation at 18,976 yuan ($2,654) in the first half of the year, while Shanghai posted the largest salary increase at 29.6 percent during the past six years, according to a report released by online job-hunting platform Liepin, news portal Economic View reported on Tuesday.

The top three cities that attract job seekers are first-tier cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, while new-first tier cities such as Hangzhou and Chengdu are welcoming more young adults, the report said.

During the Jan to June period in 2023, about 10.15 percent, 7.86 percent and 7.32 percent of job seekers are looking for jobs in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen. Guangzhou and Hangzhou remained the fourth and fifth cities that attract job seekers. Chengdu, Suzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Chongqing and Xi'an ranked sixth to 11th around the country in attracting job seekers.

Beijing provides the highest average recruitment monthly salary at 18,976 yuan, with Shanghai (18,132 yuan) and Shenzhen (17,784 yuan) grabbing the second and third places. Hangzhou and Nanjing provide the fourth and fifth highest salaries at 16,223 and 15,022 yuan, respectively, the report said.

Data of Liepin also showed that 39.2 percent of people that left the four first-tier cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen) during the past three years have chosen to seek jobs again in these cities.

It also showed that salary in Shanghai has jumped 29.6 percent from H1 2018 to H1 2023, topping the country. Salary increase in Beijing, Suzhou, Hefei, Xi'an and Hangzhou ranked the top two to six during this period, at 27.48, 24.61, 22.19, 21.69 and 21.17 percent, respectively.