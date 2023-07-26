China issues this year's first red alert for typhoon Doksuri

The China Meteorological Administration on Wednesday lifted the emergency response for typhoon to Level-II and a red alert for typhoon, the most serious level issued for the first time this year, as Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of the year is predicted to make landfall along the country's coastal regions around Friday.

Multiple regions have strengthened disaster prevention measures against the approaching typhoon including suspending schools, transportation and closing scenic spots temporarily.

Doksuri is expected to move toward northwest at the speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, with little change in intensity. It's predicted that it will move into the northeastern part of the South China Sea from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, and then gradually to coastal area of East China's Fujian Province to South China's Guangdong Province, according to the administration.

Doksuri is possibly the strongest typhoon to make landfall or seriously affect part of Guangdong in nearly a decade, Guangdong authorities said on Wednesday.

Guangdong rail authorities suspend or adjust part of the railway line operations from Wednesday to Sunday. Large gatherings indoors and outdoors and dangerous outdoor operations will be suspended. The authorities also require relevant departments to strengthen or remove structures that are easily blown by the wind and remind residents to stay indoors to keep safe.

The coastal departments of East China's Zhejiang Province, Fujian and Guangdong have implemented measures to organize ships to minimize damage.

In Xiamen, Fujian Province, yachts, sail boats and other marine leisure tourism activities have all been suspended, and the Xiamen to Zhangzhou ferry route, Gulangyu tourist route will also be closed in the afternoon. The passenger ferry service between Xiamen and Kinmen has been suspended from Wednesday due to the impact of typhoon, according to local authorities.

Fujian marine departments have arranged four professional rescue helicopters and 49 vessels to begin emergency preparations.

The Global Times reached several scenic spots along the coastal regions and found that they have been suspended due to the impact of the typhoon. An employee from Linglonggu in Zhangzhou told the Global Times on Wednesday that the scenic spot has been closed and all employees have also been transferred to safe areas.

In Zhejiang, a total of 132 water projects have been suspended, and construction ships have all reached the sheltered waters. Maritime patrol ships have stepped up efforts to investigate potential safety risks in key waters.

Several scenic spots including Ninghai forest hot spring resort in Zhejiang and a Fuzhou local resort in Fujian have been closed. Nearly 2,000 tourists in Wenzhou of Zhejiang Province who are visiting the local islands have been transferred to safe areas, according to media reports.

Fuzhou education authorities in Fujian on Tuesday released a notice to remind teachers and students to take care during extreme weather. From 6 pm Wednesday to Saturday, the city's schools, education and training institutions, will suspend teaching, training and other group activities.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for meteorological disasters, with Level I being the most severe. In the country's four-tier severe weather warning system, red is the most serious level, followed by orange, yellow and blue.