Over 1,000 volunteer stations established in Chengdu for upcoming 31st FISU World University Games

(ECNS) -- Over 1,000 volunteer service stations has been put into use in southwest China’s Chengdu before the opening of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

The city has recruited more than 20,000 volunteers to provide voluntary services for the upcoming games.

The volunteer service stations scatter around Universiade venues, parks and greenways, business districts, scenic spots, transportation hubs and other important areas, as well as along 11 Universiade-themed routes, providing information service for citizens and tourists, event promotion, city publicity and other voluntary services.

Covering an area of about 15 square meters, each volunteer service station has mascots of the games, souvenirs, maps, pamphlets, first aid kits and drinking water.

“People can ask us if they don’t know how to reach some venues or buy tickets,” said Li Rui, a volunteer.

According to Li Rui, 3D holographic projection devices outside volunteer service stations allow visitors to take photos with landmarks of Chengdu, see the mascot “Rongbao” and 18 sport events.

All volunteers have been trained on Universiade knowledge, foreign affairs etiquette and volunteer service spirit, said Zheng Yun, a staff member of the Executive Committee of the games.

“I hope the volunteer service stations will provide a better experience for tourists and athletes from all over the world during the games,” said Zheng.

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.