Zhejiang braces for Typhoon Doksuri

China's national observatory on Wednesday issued a red alert for Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, which is expected to bring heavy winds and rain to the the country's southern coastal regions.

The typhoon, observed over the ocean about 350 kilometers south of Taiwan at 5 am on Wednesday, is expected to move northwest at a speed of 10 to 15 km/hour, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

Heavy downpours of 100 to 150 millimeters are expected in southeastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.

Authorities in Zhejiang are following the development of the typhoon closely and taking a series of precautions. More than 15,600 fishing boats have been asked to return to port, and preparations have been made to guard against secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, floods and landslides as of 7 pm on Tuesday.

To ensure the safety of tourists, 1,964 travelers have been evacuated so far from Nanji, Beiji and Beilong islands in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, as of 5 pm Tuesday. Local authorities in Zhejiang have also issued an advisory to halt mass gatherings, as well as dangerous outdoor operations.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.