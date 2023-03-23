LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi returns to Beijing after state visit to Russia

2023-03-23 08:14:28Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Wednesday evening after wrapping up a state visit to Russia.

Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs; and Qin Gang, state councilor and foreign minister, arrived in Beijing on the same plane.

Upon Xi's departure, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and other senior Russian officials saw him off with a grand farewell ceremony at the airport. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]