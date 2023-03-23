Chinese FM sends congratulatory letter to reception marking 78th anniversary of LAS

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to the reception marking the 78th anniversary of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the 30th anniversary of the Mission of the LAS in Beijing.

Qin said that the LAS is a symbol of Arab states' commitment to seek strength through unity. It has long been dedicated to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, upholding multilateralism and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.

Over the past three decades since the establishment of the LAS Mission in Beijing, it has made unremitting efforts to strengthen the overall cooperation between China and Arab states and the institution building of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, he said.

Qin noted that the first China-Arab States Summit was successfully held late last year. Leaders of China and Arab states agreed to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, marking a new milestone in the history of China-Arab relations.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with the Arab side to jointly deliver on the outcomes of the Summit, carry forward the spirit of friendship featuring "solidarity and mutual assistance, equality and mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and mutual learning," take solid steps toward the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and together, usher in an even brighter future of China-Arab relations, Qin said.