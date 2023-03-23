Peng Liyuan calls for increased input, cooperation to advance global TB control

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and also the World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, on Wednesday called on all parties to jointly improve global tuberculosis (TB) prevention and treatment.

To this end, all parties should actively fulfill their commitments, increase resource input, carry out exchanges and cooperation, share prevention and treatment experience, Peng said in a written speech to the WHO's activities commemorating the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day.

In recent years, thanks to the WHO's hard work and the joint efforts of the international community, the world has made notable progress in the fight against tuberculosis.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to tuberculosis prevention and treatment and has incorporated it into the Healthy China strategy, said Peng, adding that China has been constantly improving the support level, carrying out multi-sector cooperation, engaging the participation of the whole society, and actively promoting new diagnostic techniques, therapeutic solutions and management tools, and as a result the tuberculosis cure rates in the country stays above 90 percent.

Peng said that since her participation in the tuberculosis prevention and treatment endeavor began over a decade ago, she has witnessed the steady progress in this field in China, as well as the growth of the volunteer team in the country.

The volunteers have been actively spreading knowledge on tuberculosis prevention and treatment, providing assistance and support to patients, and creating a positive environment that encourages the participation of the entire society, Peng said.

Noting there are many respectable and admirable volunteers in countries around the world, Peng said that she is moved by their selfless dedication and would like to express sincere gratitude to them.

Peng said tuberculosis remains a global public health problem that seriously endangers people's health, and there is still a long way to go to end the global tuberculosis epidemic.

Peng said that she is willing to join hands with all parties to actively participate in tuberculosis prevention and treatment, care for tuberculosis patients, and guard health with love and actions.

She also expressed her belief that with concerted efforts, the goal of ending the tuberculosis epidemic will be achieved as scheduled and greater contributions will be made to building a global community of health for all.