China releases report on remote sensing monitoring for global ecology

China's Ministry of Science and Technology issued a 2022 annual report on the remote sensing monitoring of the global ecological environment on Tuesday in Beijing.

The report contains two topics of "ice, snow, and vegetation change in the Arctic region" and "the production situation of global bulk grain and oil crops and the contribution of multiple cropping and irrigation."

The report aims to provide scientific data support for promoting sustainable development in the Arctic region and coping with climate change, as well as analyzing the impact of extreme weather and regional emergencies on food production and supply.

The topic of "ice, snow, and vegetation change in the Arctic region" applied multi-source remote sensing data to monitor the Arctic sea ice, the Greenland ice sheet, and the Arctic land vegetation.

And the topic "the production situation of global bulk grain and oil crops and the contribution of multiple cropping and irrigation" monitored the global agrometeorological conditions and the cultivation and stress of grain and oil crops in major grain-producing areas of the world from 2021 to 2022. It also forecasted the output, supply, import, and export situation of bulk grain and oil crops in 2022.

Since 2012, the National Remote Sensing Center of China under the Ministry of Science and Technology has continuously released annual reports on remote sensing monitoring of the global ecological environment.

Over the past decade, 29 thematic reports and more than 100 dataset products have been released.

China has formed a satellite application system for earth observation, such as meteorology, resources, environments, and oceans. The high-resolution earth observation system and national space infrastructure have gradually improved.