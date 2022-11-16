Peng Liyuan attends event for spouses of G20 Leaders

With the sea and sky as the background, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, takes a group photo together with other spouses of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) Bali summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022. Peng on Tuesday morning attended here an event of the spouses of leaders of the G20 Bali summit, which was organized by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday morning attended here an event of the spouses of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) Bali summit, which was organized by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo.

Iriana warmly welcomed Peng when she arrived, and took photos with her. Together with other leaders' spouses, Peng enjoyed watching dances with Balinese characteristics, and took a group photo with the sea and sky as the background.

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan-weaved products, embroidery and ecological foods, and experienced the production process of traditional Indonesian handicrafts such as palm leaf weaving. Peng also stamped patterns of the G20 summit logo and flowers on a woven bag.

Peng also lauded Indonesia's idea of combining handicrafts with women's empowerment, poverty eradication and ecological conservation, noting that the two countries can strengthen exchanges and cooperation in related fields and contribute to regional industrial poverty alleviation and ecological protection.